OnePlus Nord N20 5G Review

It's quite shocking how good basic phones can be these days. Rewind a decade or so — picking a budget or even a mid-range option would leave you grappling with an awful touchscreen, slow speeds, and irritating software choices. The N20 has none of these issues. It's running Android 11 (with OnePlus Promising an Android 12 upgrade in the future). The touch screen feels every bit as responsive as something from the Samsung Galaxy S range, and the hardware is powerful enough to handle almost anything you can throw at it.

People have a habit of buying more phone than they need, and I can confidently say that the OnePlus Nord N20 will meet most users' daily needs comfortably. In terms of calls and texts, the cell coverage in your area has a far higher chance of ruining an experience than the N20 does. Texting issues don't extend beyond Android's messaging system being awful in general.

For media consumption, 5G speeds are great for streaming; 128 GB of internal storage with up to 512 GB of expandable storage means there is plenty of room for pictures, videos, and music. All of this can be viewed on a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which we'll go into detail on later. The phone's 4,500 mAh battery ensures the N20 has enough juice to get you through the average day, but if you need a top-up, the 33 Watt fast charging capability means you can get back to 100% in less than an hour.