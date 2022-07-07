ASUS Accidentally Reveals The ZenFone 9 Compact Flagship Phone

The size of the display hasn't changed from the previous generation, and the ZenFone 9 is reported to also feature a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Among other external features, the phone also bears a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and swiping over will allow you to scroll up and down on pages. Interestingly, the ZenFone 9 will feature a headphone jack and might be the only flagship smartphone to still feature one.

Inside, the ZenFone 9 is reported to rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is the same as its beastly sibling, the ROG Phone 6. As a trade-off of the smaller design, the smartphone also has a 4,300 mAh battery, which can be considered smaller than most other flagship devices. There is no mention of the charging speeds, but we can expect them to be at least 30W, which is what the ZenFone 8 supported.

Lastly, the video also shows a few accessories for the ZenFone 9, including a rugged case tethered to a shoulder strap and a perforated flexible case that will allow you to add more accessories like a tiny wallet on top of it. The Asus ZenFone 9 is expected to come in four colors: red, white, blue, and black. As for pricing and the launch, there is no word yet, but we expect to be around the corner since the marketing presentation appears to be already ready.