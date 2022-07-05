ASUS' ROG Phone 6 Has More RAM Than An Xbox Series X

Taiwanese smartphone major ASUS has had a fair amount of success with its lineup of ROG-branded gaming-oriented smartphones. Ever since the first ROG smartphone appeared on the market in 2018, the company has consistently upgraded the lineup with newer models almost every year. The last ROG-branded smartphone from the company was the ASUS ROG Phone 5, which the company launched a little over a year ago — in March 2021.

The ROG Phone 5 was the fourth iteration of the ROG phone series as ASUS purposely skipped the ROG Phone 4 moniker. As is occasionally the case with companies doing major business with or in Asian countries, the number "4" is considered unlucky enough to skip in smartphone monikers altogether.

A few months after announcing the original ROG Phone 5 — in August 2021 – Asus gave the device a mid-life upgrade and launched two new variants: the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Almost a year later, ASUS has rejigged the ROG Phone lineup with the announcement of the ROG Phone 6 lineup. The lineup includes two devices: a vanilla ROG Phone 6, and a top-end variant called the ROG Phone 6 Pro.