Every Google Pixel Smartphone In Order Of Release

Google's Pixel series has become a staple in the world of flagship smartphones. Known for its excellent photo-taking capabilities, the Pixel phone series has always been relatively well regarded by consumers and smartphone reviewers, even from its original release in 2016. Starting in 2011, Marc Levoy and a team of creators at Google X (now simply called X, an Alphabet company), started working on applying computational photography to mobile devices; this technology, five years later, was a key feature in the value proposition of the first Pixel phone.

The release of Google's first Pixel phone in 2016 meant that the company had to deal with stiff competition from other, more established companies in the smartphone industry — many of which had been using the company's own Android operating system with great success. One major outlier, Apple, released its first iPhone in 2007, nine years before Google's first Pixel phone release. Of course, Google released other smartphones before its Pixel series, but none were quite as popular.

Between 2016 and now, Google released new Pixel devices every year like clockwork. Each new Pixel phone represents the best of what Google's Android has to offer. Each Pixel is aimed at giving consumers a choice outside of what's become the default for most new smartphone consumers over the past decade, namely Samsung's Galaxy lineup and Apple's iPhone.