The Best Calendar App Alternatives For Android

Of course, the option that might make the most sense is made by Google. Seeing as Android is also developed by the same company, it may help with integration. Google Calendar is one of the most used and reviewed productivity apps in the Google Play Store — it currently has over 1 billion downloads. On some Android phone models, it's already the built-in calendar app. It's got everything you would need in a scheduler: you can tap on any day and add events, tasks, and reminders. You can set push or email notifications for upcoming events and even set up recurring schedules. Google Calendar tasks and events can be viewed as a schedule list or in day, 3-day, week, or month increments, which makes it a great tool for planning ahead.

What makes it a good contender to replace your Android phone's default calendar app — if it isn't already Google Calendar, that is — is the way you can sync it to your GMail account or add other people's calendars into it, provided they give you permission to access their schedule. Google Calendar is available for both Android and iOS, so your entire family, work team or friend group can install it on their phones, and you can have all your schedules simultaneously accessible in one place.