Why You Should Probably Uninstall Bloatware On Your Android Phone

Those who own an Android phone may have noticed several apps already installed on the device the first time they turned it on. These pre-installed smartphone apps are more commonly referred to as "bloatware" or software programs created for or marketed by the device's manufacturer, distributor, or mobile carrier (via Avast). Upon further inspection, you may notice that most of these apps are unnecessary to your everyday smartphone use, and Android users who would rather not disrupt their device's functionality often leave them installed, untouched, and maybe even filed away in a folder of other unfamiliar apps.

According to Avast, some examples of Android phone bloatware include those that are free to use for a short trial period before they start to require payment for full features, ones that offer a service that's usually already built into most devices as a setting (such as app managers, calendars, and phone storage optimizers), and apps that are inundated with ads. Bloatware apps are rarely useful — you can probably find similarly designed apps in the Google Play Store that better suit your preferences. In some cases, leaving them installed on your Android phone could lead to various headaches, which makes getting rid of them a necessity.