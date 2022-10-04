The Best Free Google Calendar Alternatives

Calendars are a staple for busy entrepreneurs and employees at all levels. Google Calendar is a popular app that can help you manage tasks, set reminders, and plan your week. It comes pre-installed on Android devices and is fairly easy to use. While Google Calendar is an excellent app, better alternatives do exist. It's not a solution that fits all individuals, for various reasons. For example, you need a Google account to use Google Calendar. You also can't use Google Calendar if you're not connected to the internet.

Google Calendar is also fairly simplistic. While this may be a good thing for some, others may want more functionality based on their needs. You also can't integrate Google Calendar with many apps outside the Google ecosystem.

These limitations may not mean much if you use Google Calendar for personal tasks. However, if you're using Google Calendar for work or have a hectic social schedule, you might need a heavy-duty calendar app. In this guide, we discuss the most popular Google Calendar alternatives that you can use for managing your tasks better.