Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Increase Productivity

Keyboard shortcuts are essentially combinations of keys that can help you perform an action with your keyboard fast and without the need to use your mouse or touchpad. If you've been using Windows for any number of years, you probably already know a few of them.

In fact, everyone from your grandparents to the neighbor's 10-year old kid knows how to use Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V on Windows to copy and paste stuff. However, apart from these staple shortcuts, Windows offers a ton of other useful shortcuts that can help you perform actions faster on Windows.

Think about it. Wouldn't you love it if you could access your paste history to check what you've copied and pasted without having to go into a few windows and click through icons? With shortcuts, you can do this, and plenty of other things in a jiffy. In this guide, we walk you through X shortcuts that can boost your productivity as you use Windows 11.