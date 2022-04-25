How To Take Screenshots On Your Windows 11 PC

Screenshots are nothing short of a lifesaver, especially when it comes to capturing and sharing on-screen content quickly and efficiently. Screenshots, or as some like to call them screengrabs, save users the multi-step hassle of downloading webpage content, saving works-in-progress, and navigating file managers for attachments. On phones, a triple-finger downward slide or volume-power button combo press does the job, but that luxury is not available on a PC. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Depending on your chosen method — and the quality of your short-term memory, it can be easier to take a screenshot on a Windows 11 PC than on a smartphone.

Moreover, the best part is that there are a ton of ways in which users can capture a screenshot on a Windows 11 machine. And as a sweet bonus, one can choose the method that only saves a screenshot to the clipboard without eating up the internal storage, or go with the technique that conveniently saves a copy in a dedicated folder. There are options galore, each with its own set of features that'll assist you in grabbing your desired output.