How To Share Your Calendar In Outlook

If you use Microsoft Outlook, be it at home or at work, you probably know that it's a handy tool, but perhaps not always the most intuitive. One of Outlook's hidden gems is the ability to share your calendar with others — this lets them know when you're free and makes setting up meetings much easier. You can do this by sharing your schedule directly from the Calendar portion of Outlook. In this guide, we'll talk about the easiest ways to do this.

There's a lot you can do in Outlook, from sending encrypted emails to setting up meetings weeks in advance. As the tool combines your emails with your calendar, it's the go-to for many organizations, and if you know how to use it, you're bound to see an improvement in how easy it is to get things done.

If you've ever been part of an email chain about who is free at what specific time during which day, you surely will appreciate the ability to simply share your calendar and let someone else figure out when to book that meeting. This comes in handy outside of your work life, too, and is generally helpful when you want to let someone else have an insight into your Outlook-based plans. Luckily, sharing your calendar is extremely easy, so let's dive right in.