The Best Wellness Apps On Android For Health And Fitness

You don't need an expensive Peloton bike (or a cheaper alternative) to get fit. One of the best ways to get some cardio in on a daily basis is simply to go for a walk. Whether you're walking your dog or exploring by yourself, the recommended number of steps to take daily for an adult is around 10,000. Not only does that help you burn some calories, but it might also make you sleep better and improve your overall cardiovascular health and stamina. Unless specifically told not to, there's usually no reason not to go for a refreshing walk — but it is pretty hard to stay motivated and actually head outside, rain or shine. This is where Strava comes in handy.

Strava helps you plan your cardio, share your results with other users, and even compete against them. It's not just for walking, either — you can use it to map your walks, jogging sessions, runs, swimming, and even bike rides. As long as your GPS is enabled, Strava will track your route, help you stay on track if you planned it out beforehand, and count your steps as long as your device supports it.

The app has a pretty strong social aspect that makes it easier to stay motivated. You can share your workouts with friends, participate in challenges, and explore local events that help you stay active. You can get it on Android in the Google Play Store. If you're more into running, you could try out Nike Run Club. While Strava encompasses a lot of different forms of cardio, Nike's app focuses on walking and running, so if that's your main jam, give it a go. It's free to use.