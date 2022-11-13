12 Best Android Video Player Apps In 2022

Android natively supports various video codecs including MPEG-4 SP, H.264 AVC, and H.263. However, your stock Android video player app might not run HEVC files and several other formats if it's old. This means you can't enjoy high-quality 4K and 8K videos and make the best use of your smartphone.

The good thing is that Android has an open architecture and an app store that allows you to use third-party apps instead of the stock video player. Using a third-party app helps you access more video file formats and features you won't find on the stock video player. Just searching the term "video players" reveals thousands of apps on the Google Play Store.

However, not all apps are created equal. They support a specific set of codecs and offer a varying feature set. Ideally, you want an app that supports the most popular codecs and offers great features to improve your video viewing experience. We talk about 12 of the best Android video player apps below to help you select one.