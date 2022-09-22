The New Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Is Even Cheaper Than The Original
It's been nearly a decade since Google launched the first-generation Chromecast on July 24, 2013. In 2014, within a year of its launch, Google announced the launch of the Google Cast SDK. This Software Development Kit opened up a world of opportunities for developers to create software specifically for Chromecast. In fact, it became one of the key reasons for the soaring popularity of the streaming device.
Within two years of its launch, the Google Cast SDK led to the development of more than 20,000 cast-ready apps. Another reason for the success of the Chromecast was its price tag of $35 — making it incredibly affordable and within reach of most of its target audience. With more than 30 million units sold from 2013 to 2016, the original Chromecast became the best-selling streaming device in that period.
Buoyed by the success of the first-generation Chromecast, Google went on to release several subsequent models that added support for higher resolutions and features like HDR and DolbyVision. Successors to the original Chromecast include the second-generation Chromecast (September 2015), Chromecast Audio (September 2015), Chromecast Ultra (November 2016), and the third-generation Chromecast (October 2018). The last Chromecast product to launch was the Chromecast with Google TV — which was announced in September 2020. Two years since that launch, Google has launched a more affordable variant of the 2020 model.
Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is here
In the blog post announcing the 2022 edition of Chromecast with Google TV, Google confirms that this product was designed with a focus on affordability. Google also emphasized the price tag of the new device, which at $29.99 makes it even more affordable than the original Chromecast launched in 2013. In addition, unlike the original Chromecast, which supported only a handful of apps, the 2022 Chromecast with Google TV supports thousands of apps ranging from Google TV, from HBO Max and Disney+ to Prime Video.
Designwise, the 2022 model of Chromecast with Google TV is identical to the older model and even comes with the same remote control unit. Like its predecessor, the new Chromecast connects to your TV and can be neatly tucked out of sight while in use. In fact, the only difference between the two seems to be the fact that the newer model does not support 4K support. The new product gets all the other features you have experienced on the 4K model, including support for HDR content and all recent improvements to Google TV, ensuring better content recommendations.
As mentioned earlier, the HD version of Chromecast with Google TV is now available for $29.99 in a single classic Snow color option. The product will be available in 19 countries now, with more countries being added to the list in the coming months.