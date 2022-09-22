The New Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Is Even Cheaper Than The Original

It's been nearly a decade since Google launched the first-generation Chromecast on July 24, 2013. In 2014, within a year of its launch, Google announced the launch of the Google Cast SDK. This Software Development Kit opened up a world of opportunities for developers to create software specifically for Chromecast. In fact, it became one of the key reasons for the soaring popularity of the streaming device.

Within two years of its launch, the Google Cast SDK led to the development of more than 20,000 cast-ready apps. Another reason for the success of the Chromecast was its price tag of $35 — making it incredibly affordable and within reach of most of its target audience. With more than 30 million units sold from 2013 to 2016, the original Chromecast became the best-selling streaming device in that period.

Buoyed by the success of the first-generation Chromecast, Google went on to release several subsequent models that added support for higher resolutions and features like HDR and DolbyVision. Successors to the original Chromecast include the second-generation Chromecast (September 2015), Chromecast Audio (September 2015), Chromecast Ultra (November 2016), and the third-generation Chromecast (October 2018). The last Chromecast product to launch was the Chromecast with Google TV — which was announced in September 2020. Two years since that launch, Google has launched a more affordable variant of the 2020 model.