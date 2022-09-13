Things You Never Knew Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Could Do

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The introduction of streaming movies and television has changed the entertainment landscape. No longer do you have to wait through commercials (as long as you're willing to pay for premium), or be at the mercy of scheduled programming. Streaming has placed the world of entertainment at our fingertips; all you need is an internet connection and the right device.

There are countless options for getting content onto your television. You could get a TV with a built-in suite of apps and network connectivity. Most modern television sets come with some level of smart capabilities built in. If you're working with an older television, or you just want a different user interface, you're going to want something like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It, and other devices like it, works like a dongle by plugging into an available HDMI slot on the back of your TV.

The device gives you access to all of the common streaming services, putting Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and all the rest in one convenient menu on your TV screen. Of course, there are plenty of other options which do similar things, from Roku to Chromecast and more, but the Fire Stick has a bunch of extra features you can take advantage of to maximize your viewing experience.