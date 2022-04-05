Plex Just Made Searching For Your Favorite Show A Whole Lot Easier

The hybrid streaming app Plex is a very popular way to enjoy large amounts of personally-owned and streaming content on home theater systems and, more recently, in virtual reality. Plex differs from other streaming apps by allowing anyone to load their own files from a remote computer on the same network and stream them directly on devices that support the platform. Now it sounds like the service is about to expand into recommending content offered by other streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, as well.

The company has announced a new Discover feature that lets users quickly find any film or TV show on any digital platform where it's available. When you find something you want to watch, you can add it to a "Universal Watchlist," which is a self-updating list of platforms that host the content and their prices. These are all featured side-by-side and link directly to where you can view them on their respective streaming services, so it's much easier to find the exact platform you'll need in order to keep up with your favorite shows and movies.

"Universal Watchlist" is meant to be the centerpiece of your streaming library. Not only is it where you can build a backlog of TV shows and movies to watch later, but it also stays updated with the latest episodes of shows you're already watching.