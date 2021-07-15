Plex quietly adds more than a dozen channels to its free TV service

Plex has quietly announced the addition of another 15 channels to its free live TV streaming service, expanding its channel offerings to nearly 200 networks. With these additions, Plex has become a solid platform in the free streaming television market, joining other services like Pluto TV to give consumers free access to a cable-like experience.

Though it’s best known for its home video server software, Plex has increasingly moved away from its association with piracy by introducing legal ways to watch movies and TV shows. Core to this effort is its free TV streaming service simply called Plex TV — it can be accessed by anyone, including through a web browser, without creating an account.

Users are presented with a traditional channel guide that includes the content currently playing, the content scheduled for later in the day, plus descriptions for each show and movie. Users can click through to play any video currently streaming on the channels.

Though many of the channels aren’t terribly notable — as is common with these live services — Plex TV has managed to score some high-end offerings, including AMC Thrillers, IFC Film Picks, Skills + Thrills from History Channel, Sony’s Novelas, Cheddar, All Reality from WeTV, and more. Likewise, users get access to more than 14,000 on-demand movies through the platform.

According to The Verge, Plex has quietly added another 15 channels, though only some of them are available globally. Others like The Walking Dead Universe are limited to the US market, while Shout! Factory TV and Tribeca Channel are among the ones available in the US and Canada. The full list of new additions includes: