Things You Never Knew Your Amazon Echo Device Could Do

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At home virtual assistants like the Amazon Echo are becoming more and more common. To date, more than 100 million devices carrying Amazon's Alexa AI have been sold, (per The Verge), making it pretty likely you own one or have at least encountered one.

At first, it can be pretty exciting to play around with them and see everything they can do, but pretty soon you run up against a wall. Asking Alexa to turn off the lights or tell you a joke is only entertaining for so long. Suddenly, your Amazon Echo device is just another piece of hardware taking up space on your coffee table, not doing much of anything.

Those features, however, are only scratching the surface. It might be the case that you haven't fully explored the full extent of your Echo's functions. There's a whole lot more your Echo can do if you know where to look or the right things to ask for. Here are thirteen things you can do to take your Amazon Alexa experience to the next level.