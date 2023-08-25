How To Change The Fonts In Your Instagram Bio

Your Instagram biography appears on your profile page and is meant to give your followers or anyone visiting your grid a brief idea about you. The basic information most people have on their profile are their name and profile picture. You can only change your name on Instagram twice in 14 days, but your profile picture and bio can be updated more frequently.

Your Instagram bio is where you can write a brief description of your account. Apart from providing key information about yourself, you can also use hashtags or tag other Instagram accounts you may be associated with. Instagram also allows you to add emoji and special characters to your bio. Other changes you can make to your Instagram bio include adding your pronouns and up to five links.

If you want your Instagram bio to stand out, you also have the option to change the font. You can't do this directly in the Instagram app, so you'll need to make use of a third-party font generator instead.