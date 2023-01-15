How To Enable Android Phone Accessibility Features

Google designed Accessibility features on Android to be inclusive of people with disabilities. When activated, these features provide an enhanced user experience as it makes phones more comfortable and convenient to navigate. Some of the Accessibility features you can find on your Android device include zooming in on your screen, using an external keyboard to control the phone, and selecting text on the screen for your phone to read aloud.

While Accessibility features are primarily designed for people with disabilities, they are also useful tools for anyone to customize their phones to fit their specific needs and preferences. For instance, you can use it to enable captions for supported apps, change your phone's color and font size, and use your power button to end calls. If you're looking to maximize your user experience and make your phone work for you, here's how you can turn on the Accessibility features on your Android device.