You Can Now Add More Links To Your Instagram Profile: Here's How
For the longest time, Instagram users have been limited to showcasing only one URL link on their profile page, taking viewers outside the platform. Those who have multiple web pages to promote have turned to "link in bio" services like Linktree to get around the restriction. This week, however, Instagram gave in to public demand and upped the max on profile links, setting it at five.
According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — who recently announced the upgrade via his Instagram broadcast channel that only his followers on the media-sharing app can join and access — the increase in Instagram bio links is "probably one of the most requested features" the company has had. The newly launched feature, which should now be available for all types of Instagram accounts, is good news not just for regular folks hoping to get more eyes on their work online, but for public figures, content creators, business owners, and influencers as well who simultaneously maintain various social media accounts on top of their own websites.
How to add more links to your Instagram bio
Currently, the ability to add or make changes to links showcased on your Instagram profile can only be done through mobile. Here's how to do it:
- Launch the Instagram mobile app. Make sure you're logged into your account.
- Tap your profile photo in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- Hit the "Edit profile" button near the top of your feed.
- Tap Links, then select "Add external link."
- Type in the URL link and provide a title.
- Hit Done or the check mark icon to save the link.
- Tap the back arrow, then hit Done or the check mark icon to save all added links to your bio.
There is a separate option at the bottom of the Links page that allows you to "Add Facebook link." Do note that doing so counts against the current five-link limit. If you change your mind, you can edit any entry or remove any link you've added by tapping on the link and hitting "Remove link." You can also undo linking your Facebook profile by selecting "Facebook profile" and tapping "Remove from bio."
Modify the way your shared links appear on your Instagram page
When you add more than one link to your Instagram profile, it will feature the first one on your list and say "(x) others" next to it, bearing the number of additional URLS shared. In order to see all your shared web pages, people just need to tap on the one showcased on your bio. To modify the order your websites appear, do the following:
- Go to your profile page on Instagram.
- Tap the "Edit profile" button near the top of your feed.
- Go to Links, and hit the three-dot icon.
- Tap "Reorder links."
On the Reorder Links page, long-press on an entry to move it up or down the list. Once you're satisfied with the list arrangement, Tap Done or the check mark icon. To finalize any changes made, hit the back button, then tap Done or the check mark icon again to save.