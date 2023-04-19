You Can Now Add More Links To Your Instagram Profile: Here's How

For the longest time, Instagram users have been limited to showcasing only one URL link on their profile page, taking viewers outside the platform. Those who have multiple web pages to promote have turned to "link in bio" services like Linktree to get around the restriction. This week, however, Instagram gave in to public demand and upped the max on profile links, setting it at five.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — who recently announced the upgrade via his Instagram broadcast channel that only his followers on the media-sharing app can join and access — the increase in Instagram bio links is "probably one of the most requested features" the company has had. The newly launched feature, which should now be available for all types of Instagram accounts, is good news not just for regular folks hoping to get more eyes on their work online, but for public figures, content creators, business owners, and influencers as well who simultaneously maintain various social media accounts on top of their own websites.