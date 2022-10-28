5 Instagram Settings You Might Want To Change

Whether you'd like to admit it or not, Instagram is an effective tool for researching people of interest. Even people who don't have an Instagram account can find ways to explore Instagram profiles directly or use third-party apps to conduct searches. The easiest way to look people up is by of course having an account and using the search bar within Instagram's Explore page.

Depending on how often you search for content on Instagram, your list of recent searches may get out of control. It's basically a digital tally of your research (stalking) escapades, which may not be a fun thing to see. You are also prone to accidental story views if the accounts that are listed in your search results have active Instagram Stories, and they can easily find out if you viewed any of their content.

To avoid either of these potentially unpleasant scenarios, it's good practice to regularly clear out your Instagram search history. You can do this on a computer or mobile web browser by hitting the search bar and tapping or clicking "Clear all" in the top-right corner of your recent search history. This method also works for the Instagram mobile app, but you'll need to navigate to the Explore tab (magnifying glass icon) and tap "See all" before you can clear the whole list. The best way to do it through the app is by following these steps:

Tap your profile photo, hit the three-line icon in the top-right, then pick "Your activity." Go to "Recent searches." Hit "Clear all," then confirm the action by tapping "Clear all" again.

Following the above instructions wipes your Instagram search slate clean temporarily. However, Instagram accounts that previously appeared in a search may appear again if they fulfill your search term.