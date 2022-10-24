How To Mute Anyone On Instagram Without Them Knowing

Instagram can be a great source of entertainment, whether you like looking at captivating pictures, watching funny videos, or getting brief peeks into people's daily lives. However, there are days when you may not want to see content from specific people or receive direct messages from them. That's when the ability to mute someone on Instagram comes in handy.

Think of muting people on Instagram as a temporary break from them on the platform. Compared to unfollowing someone — which is a permanent way of removing posts and Instagram Stories of a particular user from your feed — muting is a more discreet method of essentially hitting the pause button on a person's content. The good news is, Instagram doesn't notify individuals when they are muted or unfollowed by a contact. However, in the latter case, they can always check out your profile for the list of accounts that you still follow and easily discover if they are still on it; there is no way for them to know if you muted them.

There are various ways you can mute anyone on Instagram: through their posts that appear on your main feed, directly through their Instagram profile, or through your message inbox. Additionally, you have the option to mute only their posts or both their posts and Instagram Stories. To do most of these actions, you'll have to access Instagram through the mobile app.