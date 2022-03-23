Latest Instagram Update Brings Back Chronological Feed And New Favorites List

The latest Instagram update has finally brought back one of the community's most asked-for features, a chronological feed. Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, took to the app's website on March 23, 2022 to announce the update. The new view has been in the works for a while now, and Instagram shared plans to add the two additional sorting options to your home feed back in early 2022.

The new chronological feed, which is just called Following, is basically a breakdown of the latest posts from accounts that you follow. The system will list them chronologically by default, so there shouldn't be any setup needed in order to sort your timeline that way. Favorites is like Following, in that it also displays things chronologically, however it is only made up of 50 accounts that you've hand-selected to be those you're most interested in.

Mosseri said that Instagram also plans to add even more recommendations to your feed in the future. As such, it looks like Favorites and Following will be ways for you to keep up on the most recent posts from the accounts that you follow. He did not share any plans to make Instagram's default home feed chronological at this point in time.