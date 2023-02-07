How To Change Your Username On Instagram In 2023

It's worth pointing out that your Instagram username is different from your Instagram display name. The latter may refer to your full name, business name, or nick name that you go by in real life. Although you can update your display name just like you can your username, you can only change how your name appears on your Instagram profile twice within 14 days — you should see fineprint confirming this when you try to edit your profile through your computer or mobile device. In contrast, there is no limit to how many times you can change your Instagram username (though there may be significant repercussions, which we will get to later).

There are also several Instagram username limitations you need to consider as you are thinking of a new moniker to use instead of your current one. Instagram usernames are limited to a maximum of 30 characters and must only contain letters, numbers, periods, or underscores. You cannot use spaces or other special characters. Furthermore, it's recommended that you avoid using profanity and other offensive language that may go against Instagram's community standards.

Once you've finalized your decision on what Instagram username to update to, you can go through the process via Instagram's mobile app or desktop platform.