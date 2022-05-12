How To Clear Cache On Instagram

Like most web-based services these days, Instagram uses a cache to store data as a way to speed up and streamline future use. By storing data about the photos you upload and view, as well as search history, it cuts down on the amount of time needed to revisit that data later on.

The downside to this — as with most caches that are left unmanaged — is that if you leave it alone for too long, it could start to bog things down. A stuffed cache could lead to performance issues, for sure, but it can also increase the amount of storage space the Instagram app needs on your device. If you think Instagram is getting to be a little too bloated, if it seems to be operating sluggishly, or if you just want to, you can empty out the cache manually. This option works for both the mobile app and through your web browser.