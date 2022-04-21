How To Clear Cache In Google Chrome

Web browsers, by design, will store a lot of information — image data, form data, etcetera — for each website you visit in order to load them faster on return trips. Handy if you're in a hurry, but this stockpile of data can result in using up a bit more storage space than you might want. Chrome – not to be confused with Chromium – like most browsers, has its own cache of data like this. And, like most browsers, you can clear that cache out manually whenever you want.

There are a few reasons why you may want to clear your cache — aside from the basic "just because you can," which is always an option. Aside from the previously mentioned storage space clearing your cache could free up, it's usually the first thing to try if a website isn't functioning properly for you. If everyone except you can use a webpage without a problem, you might need to perform this web browser equivalent to a reboot.

Cache clearing is also a common way to deal with browser cookies, which are typically used to track your virtual movement through a website but in some cases are also used to track all of your browsing habits (hi, Facebook). If you think a website you've visited might be keeping tabs on you, this is an option worth considering.