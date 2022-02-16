Google Just Gave Meta's Facebook Business More Bad News

Apps that are notorious for sharing tracking data with third parties should beware — Google has just announced that it will be bringing Privacy Sandbox from Chrome to Android. Made to limit tracking and offer a little more privacy to users, the Privacy Sandbox is still in development, and this applies to both the web version and the upcoming Android initiative. Instead of taking the plunge and making cuts without any feedback, Google is inviting app developers to participate in this privacy overhaul.

More privacy is always good — that's not an opinion, but a fact. In this day and age, our data is exceptionally sought after. Companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) keep and share a lot of user data (and may use it maliciously), including browsing habits, shopping trends, and other useful information. When shared, this data can be used to tailor ads to the customer. Considering that around 90% of apps on Android are free to download, but contain ads, this makes them a powerful tool and a massive source of income. Unfortunately for the users, browsing data, once shared, is out there forever.

While the sharing of user data is not good for the people affected, it is a source of revenue for app developers. If the app is free to download, it usually relies on advertising revenue in order to make a profit. While tech giants like Meta can afford to lose, indie developers can be heavily affected by any changes made to data tracking policies. It seems that Google is opting to introduce these changes gently and slowly. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?