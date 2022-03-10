15 Google Chrome Settings You Need To Change Immediately

Unless you lived through it, it's hard to imagine a time before Google, when Internet Explorer was actually a commonly used browser, people asked Jeeves their internet questions, and if googling was a verb at all, it meant something totally different.

Today, even while Internet Explorer or Edge might come standard on a new computer, one of their most common uses is downloading Chrome. Chrome is easily the most popular web browser on the planet, taking up nearly two thirds of the browser market. There are good reasons for its popularity. It's sleek, it works well, and it does everything we expect a web browser to do. It doesn't hurt that it has Google's search engine built in. Still, while it's doing all the things you want it to do, it might also be doing some stuff you don't want and probably don't even know about.

Here are some settings you should check out and consider changing, for a better, more private, or just a more customized browsing experience.