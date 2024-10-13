The 200 Most Popular Emoji And What They Mean

Emoji, the little icons and characters that you send and receive every day, fall under the jurisdiction of the Unicode Consortium. The Consortium is the organization responsible for maintaining Unicode, a digital standard for text that also includes the nearly 4,000 Emoji many of our devices can utilize. The Consortium reported that in 2021, 92% of the world used Emoji in some way shape or form when communicating online. With such wide usage across pretty much every modern device capable of sending a message online, it bears asking the question: what's the most used Emoji? And, perhaps more interestingly, which Emoji is at the bottom of the list?

The most used Emoji isn't all that surprising, and there's a good chance that you received or sent it today. It's the Tears of Joy Emoji, according to Unicode, which says that it accounted for 5% of every Emoji sent in 2021. While 5% may not seem like much, it represents a truly massive number of Emoji when you consider how many are sent each day.