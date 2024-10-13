The 200 Most Popular Emoji And What They Mean
Emoji, the little icons and characters that you send and receive every day, fall under the jurisdiction of the Unicode Consortium. The Consortium is the organization responsible for maintaining Unicode, a digital standard for text that also includes the nearly 4,000 Emoji many of our devices can utilize. The Consortium reported that in 2021, 92% of the world used Emoji in some way shape or form when communicating online. With such wide usage across pretty much every modern device capable of sending a message online, it bears asking the question: what's the most used Emoji? And, perhaps more interestingly, which Emoji is at the bottom of the list?
The most used Emoji isn't all that surprising, and there's a good chance that you received or sent it today. It's the Tears of Joy Emoji, according to Unicode, which says that it accounted for 5% of every Emoji sent in 2021. While 5% may not seem like much, it represents a truly massive number of Emoji when you consider how many are sent each day.
The least popular Emoji
The Emoji in last place isn't used very much mostly because of its relative obscurity. The flag of Guadaloupe, a region belonging to France in the Caribbean, ranks at 1,547th place. The flags of the United States and Brazil trend toward top the list of popular flag Emoji, ranking in at 236th place and 406th place respectively making them the two most commonly deployed flag Emoji.
The bottom of the list is occupied almost entirely by flags of different nations and regions. Apart from the more location-specific options, the "man factory worker" Emoji takes 1,475th place and the sled Emoji clocks in at 1,379th place. Between the obscure localities at the bottom of the list and the near-universal symbols of emotion at the top of the list, the middle of the pack consists of a mishmash of symbols, animals, objects, and food. For example, the dolphin Emoji sits at number 523, right next to the cooked rice Emoji at 524.
Which new Emoji make the cut?
With seemingly every new phone update, you'll likely get a new batch of Emoji to play around with. Where do the new symbols and characters come from? On the outside, the process can seem a little random or opaque, but every Emoji inclusion is the result of careful examination regarding its meaning. The Unicode Consortium has seven criteria that it considers for inducting a new character to your phone's keyboard. Those criteria are:
- A new Emoji must have "multiple meanings." If it's too obscure or too specific, it might not make the cut.
- The ability to be used in a sequence of other Emoji. If it's too inordinate to use, then it won't work.
- The Emoji has to "break new ground."
- The new Emoji needs to be "distinctive" and stand out in the hundreds of other existing Emoji.
- It needs to reach a certain usage level.
- Unicode will judge its "completeness" and ascertain whether or not the new Emoji will make other sets of characters more complete, for example, more flags of different countries or regions.
- The compatibility with different platforms is checked. An Emoji that only displays well on X (formerly known as Twitter) and looks bad on Facebook or WhatsApp won't be a success.
Editor's note: Some of the Emoji in the table below may appear incorrect depending on which browser or OS you use to view this content. The "Black Heart Suit" in Row 20, for example, appears as a Red Heart on Android OS.
|Emoji
|Description
|Meaning
|😂
|Face with tears of joy
|Laughter
|❤️
|Red heart
|Love
|🤣
|Rolling on the floor laughing
|Hysterical laughter
|👍
|Thumbs up sign
|Approval
|😭
|Loudly crying face
|Uncontrollable sadness, joy
|🙏
|Person with folded hands
|Prayer, gratitude, or high five
|😘
|Face throwing a kiss
|Kisses
|🥰
|Smiling face with smiling eyes and three hearts
|Overcome with love
|😍
|Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes
|Enamored
|😊
|Smiling face with smiling eyes
|Happy
|🎉
|Party popper
|Congrats or party time
|😁
|Grinning faces with smiling eyes
|Very happy
|💕
|Two hearts
|Romance
|🥺
|Face with pleading eyes
|Too cute or pleading
|😅
|Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat
|Relief
|🔥
|Fire
|Excellent or attractive
|☺️
|Smiling face
|Happy
|🤦
|Face palm
|Feeling dumb or oblivious
|♥️
|Black heart suit
|Love
|🤷
|Shrug
|Don't know or don't care
|🙄
|Face with rolling eyes
|Sarcastic or dismissive
|😁
|Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes
|Joyful or cackling
|🤗
|Hugging face
|Offering support or flashy jazz hands
|😉
|Winking face
|Joking or intimating
|🎂
|Birthday cake
|Celebration
|🤔
|Thinking face
|Considering or questioning
|👏
|Clapping hands sign
|Applause or punctuation
|🙂
|Slightly smiling face
|Tepid happiness
|😳
|Flushed face
|Embarassment
|🥳
|Face with party horn and party hat
|Celebration or time to party
|😎
|Smiling face with sunglasses
|Cool, confident, or smug
|👌
|OK hand sign
|Approval
|💜
|Purple heart
|Love or war remembrance
|😔
|Pensive face
|Defeated or remorseful
|💪
|Flexed biceps
|Strength or emphasis
|✨
|Sparkles
|Magical or positive
|💖
|Sparkling heart
|Abundant love
|👀
|Eyes
|Seen, waiting, or shifty
|😋
|Face savoring delicious food
|Yummy or tongue-in-cheek
|😏
|Smirking face
|Mischievous or flirtatious
|😢
|Crying face
|Upset or concerned
|👉
|Right pointing backhand index
|Look right
|💗
|Growing heart
|Love increasing
|😩
|Weary face
|Distressed or exhausted
|💯
|Hundred points symbol
|Concurrence or approval
|🌹
|Rose
|Romance
|💞
|Revolving hearts
|Infatuation
|🎈
|Balloon
|Celebration or horror
|💙
|Blue heart
|Love
|😃
|Smiling face with open mouth
|Very happy
|😡
|Pouting face
|Angry
|💐
|Bouquet
|Appreciation or condolences
|😜
|Face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye
|Good-natured jest
|🙈
|See-no-evil monkey
|Cringe
|
🤞
|Hand with index and middle fingers crossed
|Hoping for the best or lying
|😁
|Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes
|Amused
|🤤
|Drooling face
|Desire
|🙌
|Person raising both hands in celebration
|High fives
|🤪
|Grinning face with one large and one small eye
|Goofy
|❣️
|Heavy heart exclamation mark ornament
|Punctuated with love
|😀
|Grinning face
|Happy
|💋
|Kiss mark
|Seductive
|💀
|Skull
|Dead or extremely amused
|👇
|Down pointing backhand index
|Look down
|💔
|Broken heart
|Heartbroken
|😌
|Relieved face
|Content
|💓
|Beating heart
|Excited by love
|🤩
|Grinning face with star eyes
|Amazed or starstruck
|🙃
|Upside-down face
|Silly or ironic
|😬
|Grimacing face
|Tense
|😱
|Face screaming in fear
|Shocked
|😴
|Sleeping face
|Tired or bored
|🤭
|Smiling face with smiling eyes and hand covering mouth
|Concealing laughter
|😐
|Neutral face
|No reaction or pointedly unamused
|🌞
|Sun with face
|Radiating happiness
|😒
|Unamused face
|Annoyed or suspicious
|😇
|Smiling face with halo
|Innocent or angelic
|🌸
|Cherry blossom
|Spring or special acknowledgment
|😈
|Smiling face with horns
|Devilish or mischievous
|🎶
|Multiple musical notes
|Song
|✌️
|Victory hand
|Peace or goodbye
|🎊
|Confetti ball
|Celebration or congratulations
|🥵
|Overheated face
|Hot or aroused
|😞
|Disappointed face
|Disappointed, sad, or remorseful
|💚
|Green heart
|Love or environmentalism
|☀️
|Black sun with rays
|Sunny or hot
|🖤
|Black heart
|Love, sorrow, or gothic
|💰
|Money bag
|Wealth or expensive
|😙
|Kissing face wtih closed eyes
|Affection
|👑
|Crown
|Royalty or supreme success
|🎁
|Wrapped present
|Pleasant surprise
|💥
|Collision symbol
|Explosion, exclamation, or physical trauma
|🙋
|Happy person raising one hand
|Wave or question
|🙁
|Frowning face
|Sad
|😑
|Expressionless face
|Indifferent
|🥴
|Face with uneven eyes and wavy mouth
|Drunk, dazed, or off-balance
|👈
|Left pointing backhand index
|Look left
|💩
|Pile of poo
|Smelly, dirty, or bad
|✅
|White heavy check mark
|Approval or acknowledgment
|👋
|Waving hand sign
|Hello or goodbye
|🤮
|Face with open mouth vomiting
|Disgust or illness
|😤
|Face with look of triumph
|Exasperation or accomplishment
|🤢
|Nauseated face
|Disgust or illness
|🌟
|Glowing star
|Positivity or affirmation
|❗
|Heavy exclamation mark symbol
|Emphasis
|😥
|Disappointed but relieved face
|Relief
|🌈
|Rainbow
|Pride or natural beauty
|💛
|Yellow heart
|Plutonic love
|😝
|Face with stuck-out tongue and tightly-closed eyes
|Playful or lightly disgusted
|😩
|Tired face
|Exhausted or overwhelmed
|😲
|Astonished face
|Shocked
|🖕
|Reversed hand with middle finger extended
|Contempt or disrespect
|‼️
|Double exclamation mark
|Emphasis
|🔴
|Large red circle
|Stop or record
|🌻
|Sunflower
|Nature or warmth
|🤯
|Shocked face with exploding head
|Mind-blown
|💃
|Dancer
|Fun, social, or carefree
|👊
|Fisted hand sign
|Punch or fist bump
|🤬
|Serious face with symbols covering mouth
|Angry, outraged, or foul language
|🏃
|Runner
|Exercise or rushing
|😕
|Confused face
|Hesitation or disappointment
|👁️
|Eye
|Watching, creeping, or seen
|⚡
|High voltage sign
|Danger, electric, or sudden spark
|☕
|Hot beverage
|Coffee, tea, break time, or gossip
|🍀
|Four leaf clover
|Good luck
|💦
|Splashing sweat symbol
|Wet, calm down, or working hard
|⭐
|Medium star
|Positivity, success, or stellar
|🦋
|Butterfly
|Beauty or transformation
|🤨
|Face with one eyebrow raised
|Skepticism
|🌺
|Hibiscus
|Exotic beauty
|😹
|Cat face with tears of joy
|Extreme happiness or laughter
|🤘
|Sign of the horns
|Rock on or hail Satan
|🌷
|Tulip
|Spring
|💝
|Heart with ribbon
|Present for a loved one
|💤
|Sleeping symbol
|Tired, asleep, or bored
|🤝
|Handshake
|Agreement
|🐰
|Rabbit face
|Cute or mercurial
|😓
|Face with cold sweat
|Sad or frustrated
|💘
|Heart with arrow
|In love
|🍻
|Clinking beer mugs
|Cheers or drinking alcohol
|😟
|Worried face
|Concerned or anxious
|😣
|Persevering face
|Frustrated or helpless
|🧐
|Face with monocle
|Investigating, observing, or snobby
|😠
|Angry face
|Angry
|🤠
|Face with cowboy hat
|Adventurous, goofy, or daring
|😻
|Smiling cat face with heart-shaped eyes
|Cute or adoring
|🌙
|Crescent moon
|Mystery, night, Islam, or the Divine Feminine
|😛
|Face with stuck-out tongue
|Joking or teasing
|🤙
|Call me hand
|Affirmation or solicitation
|🙊
|Speak-no-evil monkey
|Secrecy or suprise
|🧡
|Orange heart
|Love
|🤡
|Clown face
|Clown, dunce, or low amusement
|🤫
|Shushing face
|Be quiet or secrecy
|🌼
|Blossom
|Life or nature
|🥂
|Clinking glasses
|Cheers, celebration, or high class
|😷
|Face with medical mask
|Sick or taking precautions
|🤓
|Nerd face
|Nerdy, intelligent, or obsessed
|☠️
|Skull and crossbones
|Poisonous, dangerous, or dead
|🥶
|Cold face
|Cold or frozen out
|😶
|Face without mouth
|Keeping quiet
|😖
|Confounded face
|Angry, sad, or frustrated
|🎵
|Musical note
|Song
|🚶
|Person walking
|Walking or en route
|😙
|Kissing face with smiling eyes
|Affection
|🍆
|Eggplant
|Vegetables or male genitalia
|🤑
|Money-mouth face
|Greedy or pretentious
|
💅
|Nail polish
|Flirty, sociable, or put-together
|😗
|Kissing face
|Awkwardly affectionate
|🐶
|Dog face
|Loyal
|🍓
|Strawberry
|Fruit or sweet
|✋
|Raised hand
|Stop or high five
|👅
|Tongue
|Tasting or solicitous
|👄
|Mouth
|Seductive
|🌿
|Herb
|Crunchy or nature
|🚨
|Police car light
|Alert, emphasis, or warning
|➡️
|Right arrow
|Look right
|📣
|Megaphone
|Demanding attention or spreading news
|🤟
|Love you gesture
|Right on or affection
|🍑
|Peach
|Approval or buttocks
|🍃
|Leaf fluttering in the wind
|Free-spirited or nature
|😮
|Face with open mouth
|Shocked
|💎
|Gem stone
|Expensive or exclusive
|📢
|Loudspeaker
|Demanding attention or spreading news
|🌱
|Seedling
|Opportunity or growth
|⚠️
|Warning
|Caution or alert
|🙁
|Slightly frowning face
|Displeasure
|🍷
|Wine glass
|Relaxing or drinking alcohol
|😪
|Sleepy face
|Wiped out
|🌚
|New moon face
|Sleepy or mysterious
|🏆
|Trophy
|Success or acknowledgment
|🍒
|Cherries
|Fruit, virginity, breasts, or testicles
|✔️
|Check
|Done or approved
|💉
|Syringe
|Medicated, vaccinated, or cheating at sports
|❌
|Cross mark
|Wrong or rejected
|💢
|Anger symbol
|Angry
|🛒
|Shopping cart
|Shopping
|😸
|Grinning cat with smiling eyes
|Mischievous or happy
|🐾
|Paw prints
|Following clues or marking turf
|👎
|Thumbs down
|Disapproval
|🚀
|Rocket
|Fast-moving or extreme success