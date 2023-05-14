How To Add Fonts In Google Docs

While you can get away with using Arial and Times New Roman for practically any document, it's still nice to have more font options. It's especially important for documents that you want to look more creative and visually pleasing, such as a personal planner, a study reviewer, or a recipe book. Arial and Times New Roman don't give off that "fun" vibe — you're better off choosing a new font. On the other hand, you can also choose to write your work documents in Comic Sans to mess with your co-workers.

If you're using Google Docs, you're in for a treat, as it comes with access to over a thousand different styles from the Google Fonts Library. You can find classic serifs, funky handwriting, and modern-looking monospace ones in the library. You can't, however, add your custom font to Google Docs, as this feature is unfortunately not supported yet. But if what you need is already in the Google Fonts Library, here are two ways you use these new fonts in your Google Docs file.