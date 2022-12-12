12 Google Docs Shortcuts And Tricks You Need To Know

Google Docs is one of the most popular tools for writing, editing, and managing documents. While Microsoft Word has been the go-to word processor for years, Google Docs is going toe-to-toe with Microsoft by offering unique features that benefit students, working professionals, or the everyday computer user. All you need to start using Google Docs is a Google account, and if you use Gmail, you've already got one!

Because Google Docs — along with all of Google's other tools — is cloud-based, you can sync your documents across all of your devices. So you can start typing on your desktop computer at home, switch to your laptop while you're in class, and even work from your smartphone if you need to.

Being able to switch devices at a moment's notice and keep working on the same document is Google Docs' biggest feature and the one that draws many people to it. However, there are even more shortcuts and tricks within Google Docs that you need to know to ensure you're getting the absolute most out of this awesome tool.