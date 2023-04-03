Saving Money On Car Repairs: Learn To Replace Brake Pads On Your Own

Auto repair is costly. There is no way to get around that without enrolling in technical school and spending years learning the trade to hone the skills to do it yourself. Even then, industry and technology changes require continuing education to keep up with new models each year. Without making it your career, paying for service at a repair shop is a fact of life for most car owners. However, there are some jobs you may be able to do yourself to avoid some of the labor costs.

Before plunging into the deep end of auto maintenance, it's important to ensure you have the right skills and equipment and know enough about your car to know if it can be done. Most cars of the last 20 or so years have been improved with a plethora of engineering advancements in nearly every system. A common maintenance item to do yourself is brakes. For almost all older models and most newer ones, this is a straightforward process requiring only a handful of tools. However, some luxury cars and high-performance models have more complex braking systems best left for experienced techs. Also, drum brakes, found on the rear wheels of some modern cars, are more complicated and best left to professionals. So, if this is a task you want to tackle, here's how you can save money by replacing your own brake pads.