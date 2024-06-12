SOHC Vs DOHC Engines Explained: What's The Difference, And Which Is Better?

When it comes to modern internal combustion engines, there are two types that dominate the industry: pushrod and overhead camshaft (OHC). While pushrod engines were the stars of the show for many years, they have fallen out of style in the last few decades. And although you can still find many cars with pushrod engines, including General Motors' notorious LS engine line, most modern vehicles feature SOHC or DOHC engines. But what does that mean, and what's the difference between the two?

First of all, SOHC stands for single overhead camshaft, while DOHC stands for dual overhead camshaft. That means that SOHC engines have a single camshaft located inside the cylinder head above the engine pistons, while DOHC engines have two camshafts positioned above the pistons inside the cylinder head. That's in contrast to pushrod engines, which have one camshaft located below or between the pistons inside the engine block.

Overhead cam motors are capable of much more precise valve timing than their pushrod predecessors. That capacity for extremely accurate valve movement allows OHC engines to produce more power and run more efficiently, and has contributed greatly to the popularity of these motors over the past several decades. But while both SOHC and DOHC engines are marvels of modern engineering, they're not the same. DOHC engines are generally more powerful and create more high-end torque. SOHC engines, on the other hand, are cheaper to build and typically have more affordable repair costs and replacement parts. That said, let's go ahead and explore these two engine styles in greater detail. Here's what you need to know about SOHC and DOHC engines, including the differences between the two and which one is better for your needs.