This Design Feature Is Why LS Engines Can Handle So Much Horsepower

General Motors' LS engine lineup has been fascinating gearheads and auto lovers since it was originally released in 1997. The engine has powered some of GM's most popular cars, trucks, and SUVs, including models like the Chevrolet Camaro, GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Tahoe, and the always evolving Chevrolet Silverado. The LS engine line is notorious for its absurd horsepower and torque outputs, and LS engine swaps have become one of the most popular ways to introduce massive amounts of power to various vehicles.

But what is it exactly that makes LS engines so great? The answer is multifaceted and ultimately lies in the motor's overall construction. However, one of the most critical factors contributing to LS engines' massive horsepower capacity is GM's use of six-bolt main bearing caps. Main bearing caps are internal engine components and are integral to the engine's performance. They maintain the connection between the piston connecting rods and the crankshaft, allowing the pistons to move up and down as the crankshaft turns. While many main bearing caps have two or four bolts holding them in place, LS engines utilize six bolts, resulting in a significantly stronger connection and the potential for substantial power outputs.

That's a heavily simplified breakdown of a pretty complex subject. So, to explain things a little more clearly and to help you understand why LS engines can handle so much horsepower, let's dive in and explore these iconic motors in greater detail.