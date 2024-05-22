How Did GM's LS Engines Get Their Name? Here's What We Know

Throughout its storied history, General Motors has produced its share of automobile engines that might be deemed "legendary" by gearheads the world over. But there are arguably legends even amongst those legends, and a case could be made that GM's LS series engines fit the bill.

LS engines have essentially been the prize of GM's small-block V8 lineup since 1997, debuting under the hood of none other than Chevrolet's vaunted speedster, the Corvette. By 1998, an LS was also at the heart of the Camaro, and in the years since, the beloved engines have gone on to power everything from the GTO and G8 to the Trans AM and certain models of Cadillac. These days, LS models have also become go-to engines for swappers looking to beef up the muscle credentials of their project cars.

Given the enduring legacy of LS engines and the fact that they are still being used in GM vehicles today, there's no shortage of information available about the line's development and history. But even with all the information out there, there are a few nuggets of information about LS engines that even some diehard gearheads may not know, with one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the engines being how they got their name. More specifically, questions abound regarding what the "LS" stands for — and there may not be a concrete answer to that inquiry. Here's what we know about how GM's LS engines were named.