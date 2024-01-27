General Motors LT Vs LS Engines: What Are The Big Differences?

Even if you've barely got your toe dipped into car culture, you're likely familiar with the term "LS Swap." You might even be familiar with what an LS is, but let's do a little recap here. The LS platform is a family of V8 engines from General Motors. Over the years, the engine and its iron-block platform-sharing family (found in trucks and vans) have made their way into virtually any vehicle chassis you can think of. Yes, even a Tesla.

The LS's compact footprint, light weight, and bolt-on power capabilities have put its popularity on a linear upward path since its debut in 1997. However, the re-birth of a classic GM engine, the LT namesake, has recently put thoughts of an LS swap on the back burner for some. There's a lot of confusing nomenclature throughout all of these historic engines. To keep things modern, our comparison will be between Gen-III and Gen-IV LS engines and the Gen-V LT engines. If that's still confusing, don't worry, we'll break it down for you.