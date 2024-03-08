Every Generation Of General Motors LS Engine Ranked Worst To Best

From blown-out Ferraris and Lamborghinis to stupendously powerful V8 MX-5 Miatas, one thing is common: they probably have a special LS engine inside. General Motors' modern lineup of small block engines is a staple among enthusiasts, so much so that it adorns all types of tuned vehicles. You can even find it in MK4 Supras and Skyline GT-Rs as a perhaps better replacement for the hard-to-find 2JZ and RB26 engines.

It's hardly surprising. LS engines are famous for being compact, lightweight, reliable, and powerful. However, their most significant advantages are price and availability. You can find an LS engine in a junkyard, throw it inside almost any car, and start burning the tires. You will, of course, need to make some other upgrades to your car, as these are powerful and torque engines. Still, no other V8 engine family fits as many vehicles, and none has as much aftermarket support.

However, things can get confusing once you start learning about the different General Motors LS engine generations and what they bring to the table. Fret not because we have the definitive ranking of the best LS engines, from worst to best. Whether you want an LS unit for your project or want to know how each generation stacks up in terms of power, engineering, upgradability, and availability, this article is for you!