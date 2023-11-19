Power Surge: How Turbocharging Transforms Engine Performance

Turbocharged engines may seem like a modern invention, but the progenitors of internal combustion engines have been finding ways to boost the power output of their fossil fuel-burning creations. Rudolf Diesel, the father of the diesel engine, created the world's first supercharger in 1896. However, it wasn't until the early 1900s that Swiss engineer Dr. Alfred Buchi designed a supercharger motivated by exhaust gasses, essentially giving birth to the modern turbocharger.

Dr. Buchi successfully built the first turbocharged diesel engine prototype in 1915, and General Electric began testing turbocharged engines in 1918. The first commercially produced turbocharged car was the 1962 Oldsmobile Jetfire V8, fitted with a Garret-AiResearch T5 turbocharger, but the technology wasn't ready for primetime use and abuse.

Early turbocharged engines were unreliable, difficult to service, and delivered tepid performance. The engineering was there, but the technology and materials held back the rapid advancement of commercial turbocharged cars. However, with the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz 300TD in 1979 (the first passenger car with a turbodiesel engine), the world finally saw the genuine potential of turbochargers.