Headers Vs. Exhaust Manifolds: What's The Difference?

If you plan to upgrade your car on a budget, most car enthusiasts often start with the engine's air intake system and a performance exhaust. Add-ons like a cold air intake or a straight pipe will let your machine breathe more freely, allowing it to burn more fuel or run more efficiently, thus delivering more power and performance.

However, even if you open up your car's breathing with an aftermarket intake and exhaust, you might still run into an airflow bottleneck with its stock exhaust manifold. This could potentially hold you back from maximizing the performance of your upgrades. It's worth considering a replacement of your exhaust manifold with a header to get the most out of these aftermarket parts.

Why would an exhaust manifold prevent your car from going faster? How would a header resolve this issue? And what other parts do you need to ensure you get the most from a header upgrade?