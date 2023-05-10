What Does A Cold Air Intake Do (And Is It Worth Getting One)?

Car enthusiasts are always on the hunt for something new that will improve the ride in their vehicle. From the track to local city streets, a car that's reliable and equally fun to drive is a major asset to its owner. Many drivers focus on body kits that will augment the visual effect of their car, and others make adjustments to the suspension, brakes, or even the engine. These provide a raft of unique tweaks that can make major or minor alterations to the performance and personality of the vehicle.

One change that's often crucial for drivers is the addition of a cold air intake. Some cars may arrive at the dealership pre-fitted with a cold air intake, while others require an aftermarket addition to bring this function under the hood. Either way, the use of cold air to drive power to the engine is a tried and true method to improve virtually any car's capabilities on the road and track alike. Making this change might be a quick and easy modification that brings a whole new driving experience to your vehicle.