LS Engine Swaps Explained (And Why They're So Popular)

Engine swaps open up a lot of possibilities for project car builders. One of the most common engine swaps to see is the LS swap, with everyone from drift car builders to drag racers opting to use GM's trusty V8 engine. This is no coincidence, as the LS engine has proved to be an exceptionally good candidate for all kinds of swaps, with several key attributes that make it stand out from others. We've already covered the things you'll need to know before LS swapping your car, so here we'll be breaking down exactly what it is that makes the LS a wrencher's favorite.

The LS engine holds a special place in the hearts of many enthusiasts and is most famously found under the hood of multiple generations of the Chevrolet Corvette. However, it's no longer found in today's Corvettes, which instead house an LT engine. The current generation LT — not to be confused with the older GM V8 of the same name — is a successor to the LS that may one day eclipse it as the GM engine swap of choice. However, it's also possible that LS blocks might continue to reign supreme even as LT engines get easier and cheaper to source.