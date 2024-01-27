What's The Difference Between An LS And A Vortec Engine?

Over the years, General Motors has employed several eight-cylinder engine designs ranging from the inline "Straight-8" to the current LT1 V8. However, many agree that the small-block LS engines were among GM's most popular V8 powerplants. But where does the Vortec engine fit into GM's V8 lineup?

GM utilized the LS engine-coded V8s primarily for its sportscar lineup. On the other hand, the automaker used Vortec engines in its pickup trucks and SUVs. While LS and Vortec engines share many similarities, some notable differences exist. MotorTrend recognizes the similarities between the two engine monikers to the point that it uses the LS term generically when referring to either.

While Vortec engines typically displace fewer cubic inches (or liters if you prefer) than LS variants, their cast iron blocks further distance them from the aluminum blocks of the LS. However, some exceptions to this rule exist. Let's explore the differences and perhaps some similarities between LS and Vortec engines.