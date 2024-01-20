Chevy's Last Big Block Engine: The 8.1L Vortec

The big block V8 used to be a staple of hot rod and modification scenes. The old adage "there's no replacement for displacement" is seriously dated in the modern era, but it rang true in the era of the big block. A bigger engine offers bigger displacement and, thus, bigger power. However, as technology advanced through the 1980s and 1990s and forced induction began its hostile takeover, the big block engine platform largely came to an end.

However, one GM platform big block Vortec engine held its own. The Vortec 8.1 (also known as the Vortec 8100 or 496) stayed in production for heavy-duty GM vehicles all the way until 2007. As you might imagine, they weren't the most efficient engines out there, but they did pack plenty of grunt. Let's take a look at the specs of this monstrous 8.1-liter V8 and see how it's still managing to be relevant even to this very day.