What Is A Rat Rod, And How Is It Different From A Hot Rod?

The makeup of a rat rod, unlike in a hot rod, is less about its driving capability and more about its style. To create a rat rod out of a hot rod, you need to inflict deliberate, controlled damage upon it with the ultimate goal of creating something rugged and lived-in. It's kind of like acid-washing jeans.

The simplest thing you can do to start the rat rod look is to just remove nonessential components from the car's surface. For example, you can remove panels from the engine housing or strip paint from the doors, exposing some raw metal and a smidgen of rust. To take it further, you can add large, exaggerated wheels and exhaust pipes, like something out of an Ed Roth drawing.

If you're really going for that homebrew garage look, you can replace entire components of the car with jury-rigged items, like wrenches instead of door handles or a kitchen whisk instead of a gear shifter. It doesn't matter if it's unsafe or even works properly — the point is to look cool.

The name of the game here is to make your hot rod look as rugged as possible without hampering its ability to scream down the road. Creating this particular grungy garage aesthetic adds artistic punctuation to a hot rod that makes it look like you salvaged the entire thing from an old scrap heap and Frankensteined it together.