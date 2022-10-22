12 Kit Cars That Won't Break The Bank

There are really only two ways to build your own sports car in the modern market: either have deep enough pockets to convince a major manufacturer to design a model especially for you, or get your hands dirty and buy a kit car. The main advantage of a kit car is that it offers a lot more scope for customization than buying a regular sports car does — for example, builders usually have a choice of engines, and can add as many aftermarket upgrades as they like without having to worry about invalidating a warranty.

There's also the satisfaction of being able to say that you built your own car rather than bought it, and that's an accolade that even multimillionaire collectors who commission one-off specials can't lay claim to. Not to mention, a kit car is nearly always a lot more affordable than buying an equivalent turn-key sports car, with many kits costing less than $25,000, yet offering head-turning looks and track-ready performance when they're finished.