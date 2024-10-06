How Many Shelby Cobras Were Made And What's One Worth Today?

Countless articles, a number of books, and even fictionalized blockbuster movies like "Ford vs. Ferrari" have told the story of Carroll Shelby, from his racing career to his legacy-defining cars. But if you're still unfamiliar with the story of Carroll Shelby and the famous Shelby Cobra, here's a quick recap: The Cobra is car that was pieced together by the famous race car driver and builder Carroll Shelby, using a body from England's AC Cars company and engines sourced from Ford here in the United States. What resulted was a lightweight, race-winning machine that got attention worldwide.

Original Cobras were built in the 1960s, with less than 1,000 being made during that decade. Some additional Cobras were made later with previously-unused chassis numbers, and many replicas have hit the market over the years, but the original run of cars is still the rarest and most valuable. While replicas can be had as low as $50,000, original-run Shelbys have often gone for over $1 million, with some examples fetching well over $10 million.

Carroll Shelby would continue on to be a part of racing history with vehicles like the Daytona Coupe and the GT40, the Shelby Cobra is arguably still the most famous of his creations, and the most valuable. But let's dig down into the specifics — with an exact number of how many original Shelbys were made, what they cost today, and how much you'll save by going with a replica.

