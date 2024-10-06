How Many Shelby Cobras Were Made And What's One Worth Today?
Countless articles, a number of books, and even fictionalized blockbuster movies like "Ford vs. Ferrari" have told the story of Carroll Shelby, from his racing career to his legacy-defining cars. But if you're still unfamiliar with the story of Carroll Shelby and the famous Shelby Cobra, here's a quick recap: The Cobra is car that was pieced together by the famous race car driver and builder Carroll Shelby, using a body from England's AC Cars company and engines sourced from Ford here in the United States. What resulted was a lightweight, race-winning machine that got attention worldwide.
Original Cobras were built in the 1960s, with less than 1,000 being made during that decade. Some additional Cobras were made later with previously-unused chassis numbers, and many replicas have hit the market over the years, but the original run of cars is still the rarest and most valuable. While replicas can be had as low as $50,000, original-run Shelbys have often gone for over $1 million, with some examples fetching well over $10 million.
Carroll Shelby would continue on to be a part of racing history with vehicles like the Daytona Coupe and the GT40, the Shelby Cobra is arguably still the most famous of his creations, and the most valuable. But let's dig down into the specifics — with an exact number of how many original Shelbys were made, what they cost today, and how much you'll save by going with a replica.
How many Shelby Cobras were produced?
According to most reliable sources, there were 998 Shelby Cobras built during the original run. They were built from 1961 to 1968 and had the moniker CSX, with different serial numbers assigned along the way. They were available with different engines and configurations depending on whether they were intended for street use or track use and labeled "Competition" or "Production" models, and assigned serial numbers accordingly. Of the original 998 Shelby Cobras built, 655 of them used leaf springs and 289 cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8 engines. The other 343 models used coil springs and 427 cubic-inch (7-liter) V8 engines.
Years later, Carroll Shelby put out a new series of Cobra models, using chassis numbers that were previously unassigned. His first attempt in 1991 to sell cars using these chassis numbers only produced nine models (known as Completion Cobras), but in 1996 he introduced a program where chassis could be sold to authorized dealers, then completed and sold to customers. These later models weren't as fastidiously tracked, but they're still desirable and likely to fetch a pretty big price as well.
How much is a Shelby Cobra worth today?
Prices for authentic Shelby Cobras are quite high these days. You're most likely to see them sell at auction, which increases visibility for the sale and the likelihood of a bidding war. Like all classic cars, the cost of a Cobra depends on factors like condition, mileage, and equipment. But some special considerations like the car's history, including any races it has competed in, can drive the price of a Cobra sky-high. Shelby Cobra replicas are widely available. Companies like Superformance and Factory Five still make and sell Cobra replicas today. They can be had with all sorts of optional equipment and made to order with customer specs. Since there are a number of companies that make replicas, prices are all over the map.
Most running and driving replicas sell between $50,000 and $100,000 whether you're buying them new or on auction sites like Bring A Trailer. Highly specialized and well-equipped replicas can cost easily double that. To get the real deal, though, you'll probably need to write another comma on your check. Hagerty values Shelby Cobras in good condition at about $1,100,000 and Bring A Trailer auctions confirm that ballpark figure, with several authentic Shelbys selling at or above $900,000 in the last few years. The first Cobra ever made would eventually become the most expensive Shelby Cobra ever sold, when it went for $13,750,000 at auction a few years ago in Monterey, CA.