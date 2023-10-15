You Can Build Your Own Shelby Cobra With This Factory Five Kit Car Tribute

After a heart condition forced Le Mans champion Carrol Shelby out of the driver's seat, the Texas native focused on designing a V8-powered sports car, and his determination and know-how brought forth the Shelby Cobra, one of the fastest production cars ever to burn rubber on public roads. The first edition of the Cobra had a 260 cubic inch small-block Ford motor under its curved hood, and hit the pavement in the U.S. in 1962.

Soon after, Shelby upgraded the engine to a 289 cubic inch V8, and that version dominated the SCCA A-Production and USRRC circuits — losing only one race in three years. By that point, Shelby had strengthened the Cobra's frame, flared the fenders, upgraded the suspension to coil springs, and dropped in a big-block 427 cubic-inch V8 motor.

The 427 Cobra could go from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds, and turn a quarter mile in about 12 seconds. Since 1995, Factory Five Racing in Wareham, Massachusetts has produced a kit replicating the 427 Cobra. Starting in 2014, the company has also offered a kit version of the "No. 14" 289 Cobra that Dave MacDonald drove to the 1964 USRRC Championship.