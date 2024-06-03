Ford Vs. Ferrari: The History Behind One Of Motorsports Greatest Triumphs

"Ford v. Ferrari" premiered in 2019, introducing the wider culture to a little-known rivalry that changed the course of racing. It details the conflict between Enzo Ferrari, the founder of Ferrari, and Ford Motor Company Chairman and CEO Henry Ford II, grandson of Henry Ford.

The film tells the story of how racing mechanic Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) took on Ferrari at one of the most grueling races out there: the historic 24 Hours of Le Mans. It's engaging and fun, and despite being focused on a niche subject aimed at auto and racing fans, it caught the attention of moviegoers, ultimately grossing $225 million against a $98 million budget.

Industry titans Ferrari and Ford II were once on the cusp of establishing an automotive partnership. However, when the deal went south, Ford swore to deliver a blow to Ferrari in the place that would hurt the prickly Italian the most: the racetrack. The rivalry born of bruised egos and enormous resources would deliver one of the most revered cars in the annals of racing history – the Ford GT40.

The movie does a great job of highlighting how the GT40 came to be and offers plenty of eye candy for fans of racing and sleek mid-1960s cars. Still, how did Ford (a company with virtually no sports pedigree whatsoever) defeat Ferrari (which was essentially a race team with an attached manufacturing division) at what it did best?

The tale is one of ego and hubris, enormous resources, and roaring engines. Join us as we examine the history behind one of motorsport's greatest triumphs.