6 Cars That Defined Carroll Shelby's Legacy

In the pantheon of automotive legends, few names resonate as profoundly as Carroll Shelby. He was born in 1923 in a tiny Texas town called Leesburg, and his journey from this small town to being a global icon is a tale as thrilling as his cars. After high school, Shelby joined the Air Force, training pilots in World War II. Post-war, he tried different businesses, like a dump truck company and a chicken farm. But his real love was always cars and speed.

Shelby started racing in 1952 and was naturally good at it, winning awards and appearing in sports magazines. However, his racing career, marked by victories against the likes of Ferraris and Jaguars, was cut short by health issues in 1960. He was only 37. This didn't slow him down, though. Shelby turned to designing cars, and that's where he made a big splash. He created the famous Shelby Cobra and worked with Ford to make other fast and much-loved cars. Shelby also helped Dodge in the 1980s by playing a big part in making the Dodge Viper – a modern version of his Cobra.

Despite his declining health, Shelby's later years were marked by a renewed partnership with Ford, leading to the creation of modern classics like the 2005 Ford Shelby GT500. His passing in 2012 left a void in the automotive world, but his legacy lives on. Here are six of his creations that defined it.