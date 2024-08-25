5 Classic European Cars You Can Actually Afford

Classic BMWs are an example of demand being proportional to price, as some of the Bavarian marque's most well-known models, including cars like the E46 M3, E39 M5, and 850CSi, have begun to reach unattainable status for most casual buyers. Even regular classic BMW models — not part of the exclusive M club — are picking up steam in the used car market. While models like the E30 3-Series and E24 6-Series have seen jumps in resale value, one model that hasn't is the E28 5-Series.

The E28 was the second generation of BMW's now-famous 5-Series lineup and was sold around globally from 1981 until 1988. The E28 captures 1980s BMW styling, which is considered by enthusiasts to be one of BMW's best aesthetic eras. In addition to the E28's facade, it also featured some of the most reliable engines that BMW has ever built under its hood, including the M20 and M30 straight-sixes. The reliable and amply-powered engine options paired well with the E28's nimble and responsive driving characteristics thanks to MacPherson strut/semi-trailing arm suspension and a lightweight chassis.

The E28 market in the United States is broken up into three main categories including the 'eta' models, which feature the less powerful fuel-efficient variants of the M20 engine, the 'i' and 'is' models, which feature the more powerful M30 engines, and the M5, which sits atop the pile. The eta models tend to go for the least, averaging $9,195 at auction, and the more highly sought-after i and is models average around $17,000 to $19,000. Unfortunately, collectors have caught on to the E28 M5, with average prices hovering around $42,000.

